Heavy space project machine reaches Kerala after a year long journey

A heavy machine for a space project has finally reached the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in the southern city of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Monday.

The heavy and sophisticated machinery was transported to Kerala from Maharashtra by road, and it took the truck a little more than one whole year to reach it's destination.

The machine traveled across four states before reaching its destination state on Sunday, and the destination space centre on Monday.

"We started the journey on July 8, 2019, from Maharashtra. Now after travelling for one year and across four states, we have reached Thiruvananthapuram. We hope to deliver the cargo today at VSSC," a staff member transporting the machine said.

The VSSC had ordered for an Aerospace Horizontal Autoclave machine which is used to make weightless material. The giant machine weighs about 70 tonnes and has a height and width of 7.5 metres and 6.65 metres respectively. The machinery was produced in Nashik, Maharashtra and has been commissioned for VSSC.

The machinery had to be transported by road, instead of a ship, due to the heavy weight of the product.