/Heavy rains trigger waterlogging in Delhi, IMD issues 'Orange Alert'

Heavy rains lashed multiple areas of the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) on Tuesday morning, prompting disruption of traffic and waterlogging in several areas. Areas that experienced heavy downpours include ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, and Rohini, as per the PTI report.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed Delhi recorded 8 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday. In addition, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average.

Visuals from Rajaji Marg shared by the Indian news agency ANI on its social media platform show commuters wading through rain-hit roads, and heavy rain is also triggering waterlogging at Delhi's Panchkuian Road.

IMD issues ‘orange alert’

The weather agency also issued an 'orange alert' for 29 July, prompting airlines to issue advisories warning passengers of possible delays due to gusty winds and inclement weather.

In the meantime, IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with moderate rain, and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

After heavy rain at 9 am on Tuesday, the air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 87, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Meanwhile, Air India issued an advisory to passengers that flight operations might be affected. The airline said, "#TravelAdvisory: Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning."

IndiGo also came up with a weather-related travel advisory informing customers to plan extra travel time to the airport.