Heavy rains, floods kill 16 in India's Uttarakhand

Chief Minister of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand said on Tuesday that 11 more people were killed in the flood-like situation in the state taking the death toll to 16. Heavy rains have caused floods. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been briefed on the situation in the state.

"Eleven people died today, while five were killed yesterday. Many people also are feared to be trapped under the debris. Rescue teams are working hard. We have sought help from the Army. Two Army choppers will deploy in Nanital and one in the Garhwal regions. Houses, bridges have been damaged at many places," said Dhami.

"Farmers have also suffered a loss due to flood and the amount of damage that has happened is also being assessed. I will also conduct aerial and on-site surveys," he said.

Also Read | India logs 13,058 new COVID-19 infections, lowest rise in daily cases in 231 days

Dhami appealed to people to be patient as the government was doing all the possible things that were needed to be done.

"Due to heavy rains, the rescue team is facing difficulty but we will rescue everyone. The meteorological department has also said that from today the rain will be less, we appeal to all the people to not travel till the situation is normal," he added.

Following heavy rains, all gates of Nanak Sagar Dam in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar have been opened due to rise in water level.

The India Metrological Department has also predicted a significant reduction in rainfall activity from today in the state.

"Significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today. Isolated to scattered rain/snow over Himachal Pradesh on 22-23 October, and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan on 23 October," said IMD

Earlier today, PM Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state. As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Yatra has also been halted and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places.

(With inputs from agencies)