/Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh claims at least 69 lives, more showers forecast for 3 days

Incessant rains over the last few days in several parts of Himachal Pradesh have created havoc in the hill state of India. At least 69 people have lost their lives between June 20 and July 3, while property worth over Rs 400 crore has been damaged. Mandi district is the worst hit as several building have collapsed and vehicles have been swept away in the strong current.

"We have recorded over Rs 400 crore in losses so far... as entered in our system. But the actual damage is likely much higher," DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, said to the media.

"Detailed damage assessment will take time," he further added.

The rain fury doesn't seem to end soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy rains in the state for the next three days (Till July 7). Landslides are expected during the period in the hilly areas.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 246 roads, 145 in Mandi district have been damaged, affecting traffic movement. The inclement weather has also disrupted 404 transformers and 784 water supply schemes in the state.

More than 150 houses, 106 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges have also been damaged. A total of 164 cattle perished, while 402 people, 348 of them in Mandi, were rescued, according to SEOC.

Speaking to the media, Rana attributed the weather changes to global warming.

“These events are a consequence of global warming and climate change. Himachal is not untouched by these impacts,” Rana said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised relief and help to Himachal Pradesh affected by heavy monsoon rain.