Heatwave Update: IMD issues alert in these north & east states, predicts relief for northwestern plains

As temperatures are rising across India, causing heat exhaustion and heat strokes, the Indian Meteorological Department issued alerts in states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and Odisha. During its 8 am daily weather bulletin, the weather department said that some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic of West Bengal will continue to face heat wave conditions. The hot weather has been prevailing in most parts of the country for a few days now, with the mercury reaching 45 degrees Celsius in states like Haryana. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur and Prayagraj registered 44.2 degrees Celsius.

However, the IMD in its latest tweet predicted a relief in the plains of northwest India including Punjab, J&K and Himachal Pradesh. The Twitter post read, "Latest Satellite and radar observations show the movement of an intense convective cloud mass across Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Himachal Pradesh leading to favourable conditions for light to moderate rainfall with occasional intense spells along with isolated Thunderstorms, lightning."

Weather conditions in parts of India:

The weather department on April 18, issued an orange alert in Bihar, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh after recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Punjab and Haryana:

Punjab's Bhatinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar and Patiala recorded 36.6 and 41.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Haryana's Hisar in this sizzling heat reached a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees.

Delhi:

Hot weather has been persisting over the national capital, with some weather stations recording the maximum temperature at least five degrees Celsius above normal.

However, IMD on Wednesday said that Delhi might see some relief as cloudy weather prevails.

The state's chief minister earlier instructed all schools to avoid student assemblies during day time.

Bihar:

Bihar's capital Patna recorded the maximum temperature at 44.1 degrees Celsius, marking the highest this season. While the Sheikhpura district was the hottest on Tuesday at 44.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 43,2 degrees in Jamui, Nawada and Rhotas.

The IMD on Tuesday issued an orange alert for two days in Patna, Banka, Aurangabad and several other districts. Besides, a yellow warning was also issued for Begusarai, Gaya, Arwal, Bhojpur and Munga.

Amid recording such high temperatures, the Patna District Magistrate Chandra Sekhar Singh in an order issued to schools instructed them to prohibit academic classes, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres after 10:45 am.

West Bengal:

With recording rising temperatures, Mamta Banerjee, West Bengal's Chief Minister last weekend instructed all educational institutions to remain close in the next week amid "severe" heatwave conditions. She also said that children have been complaining of headaches and other health issues after coming from school for a few days.

Meghalaya: