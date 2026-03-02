/Healthcare Pulse: Medicine of tomorrow and emerging models of healthcare

The world today stands at a crucial juncture. As technology increasingly makes its presence felt, almost no aspect of our lives is immune to its impact - including healthcare.

In fact, the world of healthcare has witnessed rapid transformations and continues to witness major shifts as innovation reshapes health systems.

As emerging models of healthcare present fresh opportunities, hurdles and dilemmas, how prepared are we to keep pace?

A key challenge while injecting innovation into health systems lies in safeguarding patients' rights including protecting their data and privacy. While extracting the most out of new technologies, it is also important to ensure equitable access to healthcare.

The way things stand, at the current pace, the world is not on track to achieve universal health coverage.

Simply put, universal health coverage means all people have access to the full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship. But billions of people around the world cannot access or afford the health services they need.

According to the joint report from the World Health Organization and the World Bank Group (The UHC Global Monitoring Report 2025), the poorest populations continue to bear the greatest burden of unaffordable health costs, with 1.6 billion people further pushed into poverty.

The numbers are extremely concerning.

The report points out that roughly 4.6 billion people still lack access to essential health services while 2.1 billion people experience financial hardship to access health care.

As we navigate these issues, regenerative medicine, nanomedicine and other healthcare models are also throwing up fresh possibilities and challenges.

What are the immediate needs and gaps that need to be addressed? As AI transforms healthcare, what are the ethical challenges? While human touch is a key pillar of healthcare, how can that be balanced with the increasing use of technology?

To delve into all this and much more, the WION World PULSE: GLOBAL SUMMIT is bringing together industry leaders and changemakers who have the pulse of the present and the ability to shape the future.

As a part of the session titled 'HEALTHCARE PULSE: MEDICINE OF TOMORROW & EMERGING MODELS OF HEALTHCARE', the discussions would revolve around some of the most critical aspects shaping the industry's present and future.

The idea would be to deliberate upon some of the most pressing questions facing us today.

How can the world shift from treating illness to maintaining wellness?