Head-load workers and locals block ISRO’s cargo and demand money for unloading

In an embarrassing incident that took place in Kerala’s capital, locals and head-load workers blocked a crucial piece of high-tech, heavy equipment that was being transported for the Indian Space Research Organization. The consignment weighing nearly 180tons was being carried on a special heavy-cargo haulier truck and moving towards ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram when the incident occurred.

VSSC is India’s lead centre for the development of rockets and related technologies. It is named after the Father of the Indian Space Programme.

Despite the high COVID-19 cases in Kerala and the lockdown restrictions, locals and people affiliated with the political trade unions had gathered in large numbers around the truck and created a ruckus.

Unmindful of the fact that ISRO’s cargo was being wheeled in with special security, the locals halted the vehicle’s movement for nearly two hours.

In Kerala, the locals and workers unscrupulously demand unreasonable charges for unloading any cargo that is brought into their locality.

Even if the owners of the cargo off-load it by themselves, the head-load workers demand exorbitant money.

In Malayalam, this practice is known as ‘Nokku Kooli’, it loosely translates to gawking fees or gawking charges.

It means that the workers will stand and stare, while the hapless people work and also shell out money to the workers. The workers consider that this unfair practice is their absolute right.

Zee Media has understood that the locals and workers (who possessed no equipment and had nil expertise) wanted to unload the 180-ton cargo, demanded anywhere between Rs. 2000 per ton, which is upwards of Rs. 3.6lakhs.

Some reports also say that the demand was as high as Rs.10lakhs.

The demand for money was made even after knowing that such a heavy cargo could only be unloaded using specialised equipment and cranes. The concerned cargo was a component of a new Trisonic wind tunnel equipment that ISRO is building at its facility.

A trisonic wind tunnel facility enables testing of aircraft and rocket prototypes at different speeds of airflow - subsonic, which is less than the speed of sound, transonic, which is close to the speed of sound, and supersonic, which is faster than the speed of sound.

Simply put, wind tunnels are large air tubes used to study how model aircrafts or rockets would actually fly.

It is learnt that this is, unfortunately, a routine issue in Kerala and in this case, the Police had to intervene after ISRO raised the matter seriously with the highest office in Kerala.

It was only after the police convinced the gathered people that the crowd dispersed and the cargo was let into ISRO, after a delay of nearly two hours.

The oversized cargo had arrived in Kollam, Kerala from Maharashtra via ship and it was being transported by a heavy-haulier truck to Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram.

There have been reports alleging that ISRO did not honour its promise of providing jobs to the local population.

This is despite having acquired land from there.

It is noteworthy that ISRO acquired land for VSSC, back in the 1960s. Zee Media has understood from ISRO sources that the space agency has been employing people from the locality, spanning three generations. Several contracts worth lakhs of

Rupees are also handed to the locals.

According to the Kerala High Court, the practice of ’Nokku-Kooli was damaging the image of Kerala and the Court called for its eradication. While the Kerala Government banned the practice in 2018, it is still rampant and ongoing.

Such practices have been adversely impacting the Southern India state’s capability to attract investments and help sustain small local businesses, despite the State Government’s tall claims of being “business-friendly”.