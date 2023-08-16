Haryana violence: Bajrang Dal member Bittu Bajrangi arrested after dramatic chase by police | Watch
Bajrang Dal leader and cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday (August 15) in connection with the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh. According to a report by the news agency PTI, CCTV footage showed policed officials in plain clothes arresting Bajrangi in a dramatic chase in the lanes of Faridabad. At least 15-20 police officials were seen leaving the site along with the Bajrang Dal leader as locals looked on.
PTI reported that Bajrangi was questioned in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him at Nuh's Sadar police station based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.
Bajrangi accused of wielding weapons during VHP procession
The FIR was registered against Bajrangi under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 353, 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 395, 397 (armed robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act, police said.
VIDEO | Bittu Bajrangi, a Bajrang Dal member, has been arrested in connection with violence in Haryana's Nuh.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2023
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/SC04SydgiY
He is expected to be produced before a court later on Wednesday. A senior police official told PTI that Bajrangi and his associates wielded weapons during the VHP procession that came under attack in Nuh on July 31.
The Bajrang Dal leader was earlier accused of posting inflammatory remarks on social media. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the recent clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram.
(With inputs from agencies)
