Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian envoy to US, appointed new foreign secretary of India

Senior diplomat and India’s Ambassador in the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla has been appointed as the new foreign secretary, a Personnel Ministry order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment, it said.

Breaking: Indian envoy to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed as the next foreign Secretary

Shringla will serve on the post for two years effective from January 29, 2020.

A 1984 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Shringla has served the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on a variety of positions in his career spanning 35 years.

Before taking over the highest post in MEA, Shringla has been the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh and Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand.

Additionally, he has served UNESCO and the United Nations.

A graduate of the St Stephen's College, he is well versed in many languages including French, Vietnamese, Nepalese, and English.

Present foreign secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale will step down next week after completing two years in office.