Happy Independence Day 2022: 15th August quotes, images, wishes to share with friends and family

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15. This year, India will mark its 75th anniversary of independence. On this day, people in India pay tribute to leaders who battled for India's independence. Flag-raising rituals, singing of the Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' are held throughout India on this day. The 75th anniversary of the country's independence will be marked with zest despite the country's ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To mark the occasion, the government of India is organising a series of events called "Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav," with the theme "Nation First, Always First." The government intends to raise 200 million tricolor flags to commemorate the occasion. It is also spearheading the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, aimed at having the Indian flag in every home.
The history behind Independence Day:
During the 1700s, the British arrived in India as traders. They were not, however, the first to arrive in India. In reality, they were preceded by the Portuguese and even the French. However, over time, they beat their European adversaries and finally conquered India. Initially, the East India Company, which was also the largest company at the time, dominated India rather than the British government. This all changed with the Indian revolt of 1857. Following this, India was directly ruled by the British monarch from 1858.
The Indian uprising of 1857 was precipitated by the Sepoy mutiny led by Indian soldier Mangal Pandey. Although the Indian uprising was futile and was ruthlessly suppressed by the British, the drive for total independence increased as a result of this event, since Indians witnessed the British brutality toward the Indian people. Many people associate the Indian independence struggle with Mahatma Gandhi, and while he was the campaign's diplomatic head, there were many other key personalities who helped to India's freedom. In reality, many leaders chose the route of violence rather than Gandhi's peaceful way. As a result, attaining liberation required tremendous sacrifices and the blood of countless Indians.
