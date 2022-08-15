Happy Independence Day 2022: 15th August quotes, images, wishes to share with friends and family

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15. This year, India will mark its 75th anniversary of independence. On this day, people in India pay tribute to leaders who battled for India's independence. Flag-raising rituals, singing of the Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' are held throughout India on this day. The 75th anniversary of the country's independence will be marked with zest despite the country's ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To mark the occasion, the government of India is organising a series of events called "Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav," with the theme "Nation First, Always First." The government intends to raise 200 million tricolor flags to commemorate the occasion. It is also spearheading the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, aimed at having the Indian flag in every home.

The history behind Independence Day:

During the 1700s, the British arrived in India as traders. They were not, however, the first to arrive in India. In reality, they were preceded by the Portuguese and even the French. However, over time, they beat their European adversaries and finally conquered India. Initially, the East India Company, which was also the largest company at the time, dominated India rather than the British government. This all changed with the Indian revolt of 1857. Following this, India was directly ruled by the British monarch from 1858.

The Indian uprising of 1857 was precipitated by the Sepoy mutiny led by Indian soldier Mangal Pandey. Although the Indian uprising was futile and was ruthlessly suppressed by the British, the drive for total independence increased as a result of this event, since Indians witnessed the British brutality toward the Indian people. Many people associate the Indian independence struggle with Mahatma Gandhi, and while he was the campaign's diplomatic head, there were many other key personalities who helped to India's freedom. In reality, many leaders chose the route of violence rather than Gandhi's peaceful way. As a result, attaining liberation required tremendous sacrifices and the blood of countless Indians.

Here are some Independence Day wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status:

May your spirits soar with the Indian flag today! Happy Independence Day!

May the Indian tricolor always soar. Best wishes on this momentous occasion of Independence Day.

"Thousands of men laid down their lives, and thousands of mothers gave up their sons, to bring freedom to India... "Happy Independence Day," let us respect and enjoy it with pride…

"Those born in free India are fortunate... Independence Day is a moment to celebrate all those who fought for our freedom and gave us our independence from India. Jai Hind!!"

My passion for my nation has no bounds. All I desire for my nation is happiness. Let me be the first to wish you a very Happy Independence Day!

Today is a day to be proud of being a citizen of this magnificent country. May this liberating spirit guide us all to prosperity and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day, August 15, has unique importance for Indian nationals. It is a day when we remember the sacrifices made by our freedom warriors. It instills patriotism in us and drives us to do something for our nation. Independence Day is also a time to celebrate our freedom. India's population felt genuine freedom the day our country gained independence. This day is observed in the same spirit year after year. However, it also reminds us of the need of being grounded and grounded even when we are flying high and feeling free.