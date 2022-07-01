Happy Doctor’s Day 2022: Quotes, messages, wishes, greetings, and images to share with friends and family

Every year, Doctor's day is celebrated on July 1 in India, which is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The day was first celebrated in the year 1991 to honor the former Chief Minister of Bengal, Dr BC Roy to acknowledge his contribution to serving humanity. He was born on July 1, 1882, and died in 1962. He was a prominent freedom fighter as well as a highly respected doctor who was also awarded the Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961. This day is celebrated to honor the work and sacrifices made by the doctors and healthcare workers who save millions of lives around the world.

What is the theme of Doctors day 2022?

The theme of National Doctor's Day 2022 is "Family Doctors on the Front Line". This emphasises the value of doctors who provide care for an entire family or a community.

National Doctor's Day 2022 wishes and quotes

Here are some of the messages and wishes that you can share with your friends and family on National Doctors day 2022.

"The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of the disease" - Thomas Edison

"A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor's book" - An Irish proverb

"The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient with the disease"- William Osler

"Doctors always think anybody doing something they aren’t is a quack; also they think all patients are idiots" - Flanerry O'Connor

"People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness they still remain in his debt"- Seneca

People all over the world have wished the doctors and healthcare workers a Happy Doctor's day, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others. Doctors play a very important role in our lives and we should respect and honor their work and sacrifices on not just this day but everyday. They save lives using their knowledge of the body and aid those with permanent physical or psychological impairments. For this reason, doctors are considered the most important public servants.

