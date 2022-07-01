National Doctors Day 2022: Theme and significance

National Doctors’ Day is celebrated annually to honour the importance of doctors in people’s lives and communities. It reflects the sacrifices made by the doctors and health staff and the values they bring to the society. Doctors have fought valiantly to save individuals in a variety of circumstances. One such can be the Covid pandemic. Doctors and health staff worked for endless hours with their commitment to help patients in any situation. The value of a doctors to a human health is immeasurable, and the rich traditions of medicine is still in its glory till this day. Doctors are our saviours!

The day is observed on many dates around the world, but in India it is observed on July 1 and is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The day is also observed in honour of Dr. BC Roy, a former chief minister of West Bengal to recognise his contribution to the society.

Also read | Meet Delhi’s ‘doctor’ family where every member has pursued medical profession since 1920

So, let’s have a look on the background, theme and significance of the day:

Background:

This day was first observed in 1991 to honour Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was then the chief minister of West Bengal. This day was set aside for his outstanding contributions to the medical world during the time of his career. He was a well-known doctor and a freedom fighter. He received Bharat Ratna in the year 1961, the highest civilian honour in the country.

Watch | Gravitas: Maradona's doctors to be tried for homicide

Theme:

The theme for this year’s National Doctors Day 2022 is ‘Family Doctors in the Front Line.’ This emphasises the value of doctors who provide care for an entire family or a community.

Also read | India to introduce new tax rules for social media influencers, doctors

Significance:

In India, we celebrate this day to recognise and thank doctors for these relentless efforts they do to keep us well. Additionally, during the pandemic, all medical professionals saved millions of lives by placing their lives in danger.

This provides a chance for us to acknowledge and applaud the enthusiasm and commitment of medical professionals everywhere.

The day is observed by number of healthcare organisations and host free medical check-ups, patient awareness campaigns and honorary awards for the medical professionals.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

(With inputs from agencies)

