Meet Delhi’s ‘doctor’ family where every member has pursued medical profession since 1920

July 1 is celebrated as doctor’s day. Doctors and healthcare workers have worked day and night risking their lives with the emergence of Covid, showing how this profession requires hard work and dedication.

This doctor’s day, let’s celebrate a family whose every member is a doctor for the past hundred years, that is since 1920. Delhi’s Sabbarwal family has more than 150 doctors now. They see this profession as a mission but also challenging at the same time.

Dr Glossi Sabbarwal, daughter-in-law of the family points toward a picture and says this picture is from 1920, from the time Lala Jeevanmal, the late patriarch of the family started this hospital in Jalalpur city of Pakistan. He was inspired by Gandhiji who said that the future of this country would depend upon the quality of education and healthcare services. That is when Lala Jeevanmal decided to make all four of his sons doctors. After independence, the family shifted to Delhi, and the tradition continued.

This is when the legacy of making everyone in the family doctor started. “This has been going on for the past 102 years. But this is not an easy job, as one of the sons of the family started studying for a management degree, but the grandmother‘s emotional appeal and the family‘s atmosphere compelled the son to leave management studies and pursue the medical profession. He is a successful surgeon today,” says Ankush Sabbarwal.

This Jeewanmal Hospital in Delhi has a system of not returning any patients just because they do not have money. Two members of their family, who were doctors, died of coronavirus last year. Dr Vinay says it is very difficult to convince the next generation to get into this profession that demands so much hard work and sacrifice.

It is expected that the daughters-in-law of the family will be doctors too and will join the family hospital.

