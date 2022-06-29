Timeline: Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking scandal

Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 04:55 PM(IST)

With socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison in the United States for helping the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls, let’s have a look at the far-reaching scandal.

2019: Epstein arrested

On July 6, 2019, Epstein, a hedge fund manager with an entourage of celebrity friends, is arrested upon return to the United States from France in a private jet and later charged with sex trafficking minors. He faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say Epstein -- who had previously been convicted in Florida of paying young girls for massages -- sexually exploited dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida between 2002 and 2005.

(Photograph:Twitter)