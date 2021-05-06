Hajj house in Kashmir converted into coronavirus hospital

At a time when there is a huge surge in cases of COVID-19 patients across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the valley hospitals are reeling under tremendous pressure.

Srinagar administration with the help of a charity group has converted the Hajj house in Kashmir into a hundred bed Covid hospital.

''We have established a 100-bed facility in collaboration with the state administration, we have 28 high flow beds available, 72 beds with oxygen supply. We have a target to create at least 200 bed facility here. We have JVC hospital close by and we have already tied up with them,'' Bashir Nadvi, Chairman Athrout, Charity Group

The charity group is also helping people with medical equipment at home. They are providing oxygen concentrators, mini ventilators, and oxymeters to coronavirus positive patients.

''We have around 350 oxygen concentrators and all are with patients at the moment in their homes. We also have mini ventilators, bipap,cpap and pulse oximeters and all have been distributed to people in need at the moment. We are getting more stuff. We will be providing more oximeters to people in need,'' said Bashir Nadvi, Chairman Athrout, Charity Group

Jammu and Kashmir reported more than 4,716 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday while 3,198 originated from the Kashmir region, Jammu reported 1,518 coronavirus cases.

The government said that 52 people died on Wednesday due to virus related issues in the Union Territory.