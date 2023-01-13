Hajj 2023: Registrations for Indians to begin soon, know all document requirements, cost to visit Mecca & more

Hajj pilgrimage 2023: Every year, the Muslim community performs Hajj in the month of Dhul Hijjah, which is the last month of the Islamic calendar. Youme Arafah, Standing on the Plains of Mount Arafat, is the main ritual of the annual pilgrimage. The Haj Committee of India will soon publish the Hajj 2023 registration form on their official website, hajcommittee.gov.in. Thousands of Indian Muslims are expected to apply for the Hajj pilgrimage every year to Saudi Arabia.

People who wish to undertake the Hajj this year have to register themselves by filling out the Hajj 2023 application form whenever it is made available. Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is the nodal ministry to conduct the Haj pilgrimage in India. Haj pilgrimage for the Indian pilgrims is conducted either through the Haj Committee of India (HCoI), or through the Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) dully approved by the ministry.

India has signed the Hajj 2023 bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia to ease the entire journey of the Hajj pilgrimage. Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of 1,75,025 to India. To make the registration process easier, India has digitised the entire process through Hajj mobile app, health facility, e-MASIHA, and e-luggage pre-tagging, and by linking the HGOs with the digital system which has simplified the procedures for pilgrims.

Steps to register for Hajj 2023 for Indian Citizen:

1. Visit the official website of hajcommittee.gov.in

2. Click on “HAJ FORM” and select “Apply’’.

3. Click on “NEW USER REGISTRATION” :

4. After clicking on “NEW USER REGISTRATION”

5. Fill out the registration form carefully.

6. Applicants have to fill in their Mobile Number, Email ID, 7. First Name, and Last Name.

8. Choose a strong password and reconfirm the password.

9. Enter the security code.

10. Click on “Submit Details”

11. On successful submission of registration details, a system-generated OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided in the registration form.

12. Activate user-id by entering the OTP number and clicking on the ‘’SUBMIT’’ button.

What documents are required for Hajj 2023 registration?

The following documents are required before applying for the Hajj 2023:

1. Passport

2. Bank Account Number

3. Mobile Number

4. Aadhaar Card

There is no age limit to perform Hajj rituals.

What is the cost to visit Mecca, Madina from India?