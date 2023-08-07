Gynavapi case: Survey to continue on Monday but could be delayed. Know why

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team will continue its scientific survey work for a fourth consecutive day at the Gyanvyapi mosque, in Varanasi, situated in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The survey is expected to start around 10:30 am local time but could be delayed as it is the fifth Monday of the holy month of Sawan, considered rather auspicious among the Hindu devotees, who might be arriving in numbers to the adjoining Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"Survey work is under progress. Anjuman Intezamia Committee is also cooperating with the survey. There can be a little delay to start the survey as today is the fifth Monday of 'Sawan' month," said Sudhir Tripathi, an advocate representing the Hindu side.

Notably, during Sunday's (August 6) survey, the ASI team was joined by the Department of Earth Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, despite threats by the mosque panel that it would boycott the entire exercise if the rumours regarding the findings continue to do the rounds of media.

Notably, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the organisation which manages the Gyanvapi mosque alleged that a section of media spread rumours that idols, trishul (trident) and kalash (pitcher) were found during the survey in the basement.

Despite the hullabaloo, the survey team, in its collaborative effort, managed to conduct scientific tests under all three domes of the mosque. The Hindu side informed that photography, mapping and measurement of the area was done while the basements were cleaned which will be accessed during Monday's survey.

Watch: Gyanvapi survey to continue, rules court

Why conduct the survey?

The survey is being conducted to determine if the 17th-century mosque was indeed built over an ancient Hindu temple.

It was last week that the scientific survey of the entire complex, excluding Wuzu Khana began, following Allahabad high court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the exercise. The Muslim side did not participate in the survey on Friday (August 4).

The case stems from an August 2021 petition filed by four Hindu devotees that sought rights to pray daily before Hindu idols on the outer walls of Gyanvapi mosque.

The matter has since moved from a local court to a district court, to the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court, only to be transferred back to the district court and the Allahabad High Court.

(With inputs from agencies)