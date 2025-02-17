Gyanesh Kumar was appointed as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday, succeeding Rajiv Kumar, whose tenure ends on February 18.

Advertisment

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India, with effect from 19th February 2025.



(Pic - Election Commission of India/X) pic.twitter.com/73Hmjz6oMC — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

A former IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, Kumar was selected by a panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Before his appointment, Kumar held the position of secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. His tenure as the country’s top election official comes at a crucial time, with key state and national elections ahead.

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)