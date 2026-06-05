/Guyana to India: 20,000 km robotic heart bypass sets new global record

An Indian-origin cardiac surgeon has performed what is being described as the world's longest-distance robotic telesurgery, operating on a patient in India from more than 20,000 kilometres away in Guyana. Dr Sudhir Srivastava successfully carried out a robot-assisted coronary artery bypass using made-in-India surgical robotic technology. The procedure, which lasted four hours and 50 minutes, linked Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in Guyana with IRCAD India in Indore.

The landmark operation took place on 26 May, coinciding with Guyana's diamond jubilee celebrations. It marks a significant breakthrough in telesurgery, demonstrating that complex cardiac procedures can be performed remotely across continents with precision.

"A landmark cardiac telesurgery procedure was conducted on the 26th of May, on our diamond jubilee at 6 am," said Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. "The team performed a coronary artery bypass. The surgery was performed by Dr Sudhir Srivastava.

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He operated remotely from Guyana on a patient in Indore, India, using the SSI robotic system. It covered a distance of 20,000 km, making it the longest distance telesurgery ever attempted."

The technology used was the indigenously developed SSI Mantra and SSI MantraAsana Surgical Robotic Systems.

Guyana's High Commissioner to India, Dharamkumar Seeraj, highlighted the broader significance of the collaboration. "It has been growing. Our President Ali has studied here in India; his views and influence are impacted by what is happening in India. We have enjoyed long historical ties with India. We are celebrating 60 years of establishing diplomatic ties with India," he said.

The High Commissioner explained, "The president wants to make Guyana a health hub, not only for the Caribbean but for Latin America. The SII platform is proving that partnership with India can put us among the best in the world, in healthcare, in our locality, but also remotely. In Guyana, the terrain can be challenging. With this technology, we can provide world-class health care for patients suffering."

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The development comes as India strengthens its position in medical technology innovation, particularly in robotics. Supporters say the feat not only sets a new global benchmark but could transform healthcare delivery in remote and underserved regions worldwide.