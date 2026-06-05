/Meta launches AI creator assistant: This new Facebook AI tool can analyse comments, suggest content, and improve reach

Meta has introduced a new AI-powered creator assistant on Facebook, giving content creators personalised recommendations based on their content performance, audience behaviour and posting habits.

The feature is being rolled out to creators in the United States, Canada and India. According to Meta, the assistant is designed to help creators understand their performance, discover content opportunities and make better decisions without having to manually analyse complex dashboards and analytics reports. The launch comes as social media platforms increasingly compete for creators, who play a major role in driving user engagement and advertising revenue.

Meta launches AI creator assistant on Facebook to help creators grow their audience Photograph: ()

What is Facebook's new AI creator assistant?

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The AI creator assistant acts as a virtual advisor inside Facebook. Instead of spending time navigating charts and performance reports, creators can simply ask questions in a conversational format.

For example, creators can ask:

When should I post?

What content is performing best?

What are people saying in my comments?

How has my audience changed over time?

Why did a recent post perform better or worse?

The assistant then provides personalised answers based on the creator's own account data and audience activity.

According to Meta, users can also ask follow-up questions to gain deeper insights and better understand trends affecting their content.

AI will suggest content ideas and trends

Beyond analytics, the assistant is also designed to help creators develop new content ideas. Meta says the AI tool can identify emerging trends and recommend topics that may resonate with audiences. It can suggest popular audio tracks, cultural events, trending discussions and content formats that are gaining traction across the platform. For creators struggling to maintain a regular posting schedule, the assistant could function as a brainstorming partner that helps generate fresh ideas based on current trends. The feature reflects a broader shift across the creator economy, where artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to support content planning, audience analysis and creative workflows.

Why Meta is investing heavily in creator tools

The new AI assistant arrives at a time when competition for creators is intensifying. Platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram are all investing heavily in creator-focused features. By offering built-in AI assistance, Meta hopes to keep creators active within Facebook's ecosystem rather than relying on external tools. Many creators currently use third-party AI services such as ChatGPT and other analytics platforms to generate ideas and understand audience performance. Meta's strategy is to bring those capabilities directly into Facebook, making it easier for creators to access insights without leaving the platform.

The move could also encourage more frequent posting, which may help increase engagement across Facebook.

Meta expands AI video translation capabilities

Alongside the creator assistant, Meta also announced an expansion of its AI-powered video translation tools. The company is adding support for several new languages, including:

Arabic

Bahasa Indonesia

French

Thai

Vietnamese

The technology automatically translates Reels while preserving the creator's voice and speaking style. Meta says creators can also use an AI-powered lip-sync feature that adjusts translated speech to match facial movements, making videos appear more natural for viewers in different countries. The company first introduced AI-translated videos last year as part of its effort to help creators reach global audiences.

More than 500 million users watch AI-translated videos every week

Meta revealed that AI-powered translation features are already seeing significant adoption. According to the company, more than 500 million Facebook users now watch AI-translated videos every week. The figure highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in content discovery and global audience growth. For creators, language translation has traditionally been a major barrier when trying to reach international viewers. AI-generated translations are increasingly helping remove that obstacle.

Meta believes multilingual content will become a major part of the future creator economy as social platforms continue to connect audiences across different regions.

What does this mean for creators?

The new AI assistant signals Meta's broader vision for AI-powered content creation. Instead of acting only as a recommendation engine, the company wants AI to become an everyday tool that helps creators analyse performance, understand audiences, generate ideas and expand globally. Industry analysts believe AI assistants could become increasingly common across creator platforms as companies compete to offer better tools for audience growth and monetisation. For creators, the biggest benefit may be simplicity. Tasks that previously required multiple analytics tools, research platforms and AI applications can now be handled inside Facebook itself.

The bigger AI battle among social media platforms

Meta's announcement is part of a larger trend across the technology industry. Companies including Google, TikTok, YouTube and Snap are all investing in artificial intelligence to improve creator experiences and increase user engagement. However, Meta's approach goes beyond content recommendations. The company is building AI tools that actively guide creators on what to post, when to post and how to grow their audience.