/Gurugram murder: Delivery agent killed by wife's lover, body stuffed in trunk; 2 arrested

Two men reportedly killed a 24-year-old delivery agent in Gurugram, Haryana, and blanketed his remains inside an iron trunk following a dispute related to an illicit relationship. The incident occurred in Sector-54 area, and it is believed that the murder was committed three to four days before the body was found.

In connection with the case, police later arrested both the accused, Sonu Kumar (19) and Mohammad Miraj (20), who are natives of Bihar, news agency PTI reported. During questioning, Sonu reportedly admitted to being involved in an illicit relationship with the victim's wife, Sunita. Police said the victim, Aman, had discovered the affair, which led to a confrontation between them.



"Sonu was afraid that Aman might take revenge. So he hatched a plan and murdered him on April 25 at around 6:30 am when he was alone in the Banjara market area," the police said. Investigators further stated that Sonu and Miraj had jointly planned the murder. During interrogation, they reportedly confessed that one restrained Aman by holding his legs while the other strangled him.

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After the killing, the accused allegedly placed the body in an iron trunk, locked it, and fled the scene, police said. After the remains were recovered, police discovered injuries on the victim's neck and burn marks on his face.

Wife calls husband's brother

Aman, a native of Saharsa, had been living in Gurugram with his wife. He worked as a delivery agent, while Sunita was employed as a domestic worker. Police added that she had left for work early on the day the incident occurred.



On Sunday evening, Sunita made a call to Aman's brother, informing him that one of Aman's friends had murdered him. Soon after the call, Aman's brother reached the site and informed the police. In his written complaint, the victim's brother said Sunita informed him that Sonu had killed his brother and locked the body in a box. When the elder brother reached the spot, he discovered the body inside the trunk.



Acting on the complaint, police first registered a case against unidentified persons. As the probe progressed, Sonu Kumar and Mohammad Miraj were identified as suspects and subsequently taken into custody.



According to investigators, the victim and the accused were living together. Tensions had reportedly escalated after Aman discovered the alleged relationship between his wife and Sonu, leading to a dispute a few days, around three to four, before the murder.