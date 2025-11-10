/Gurugram horror: India teen in critical condition after being shot at by classmates

A class XI student who was shot at by his classmate in India's Gurugram is said to be in a critical condition at a local hospital, after he suffered a shattered neck bone in the attack. The 17-year-old boy was shot at in a vacant residential flat in the early hours of Sunday (Nov 9) by his classmate.

What transpired between them leading to the attack

According to the police, a heated argument between the victim and the main suspect at their school about two months back led to the incident, said police based on its initial investigations.

The chain of events began to unfold on Saturday evening, when one of the suspects repeatedly called the victim to meet him. Though reluctant, the victim agreed and was picked up near the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza by his classmates, according to the complaint filed by his mother.

It was from there that he was taken to a vacant flat owned by the main suspect’s father, a property dealer. And around midnight the the 17-year-old boy was shot at by his classmates in the empty flat by the licensed revolver of his father kept in the house.

Police alerted, reaches spot

Soon after the incident, the police control room was informed at approximately 1.20 am after which a team was immediately dispatched to the site but the injured teenager had already been rushed to Medanta Hospital by his family.

The forensic team has meanwhile recovered a pistol, five live cartridges, a magazine and one empty shell from the room where the shooting took place. On further searches the police also recovered 65 live cartridges stored in a box.