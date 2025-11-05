/Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, history and significance of Guru Nank Dev's birth anniversary

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025, also known as Guru Parab or Prakash Parab, will be celebrated on November 5, 2025. Know the date, history, and significance of this holy Sikh festival that marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.
Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Parab or Prakash Parab is one of the holy festivals of Sikhism celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Sikh religious and spiritual leader Guru Nanak. He is believed to be the founder of the Sikh faith and the first in line of the 10 religious gurus worshipped in Sikhism.
This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated on November 5, 2025 (Wednesday). This year will mark the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Among Sikhs, the celebration usually lasts 3 days, starting from today. There will be a 48-hour-long reading of the Guru Granth Sahib. Devotees also take out a procession and display martial arts, and recite hymns.
Guru Nanak was born on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the lunar month Karthik in Lahore, now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. In the Gregorian calendar, it is in October-November. From a young age, Guru Nanak was kind and sensible. He questioned the prevailing social inequalities and caste discrimination in society. Notably, at the age of 30, he disappeared at the River Bein and reappeared with a message. The message of oneness, a shapeless and formless god, Ik Onkar.
Guru Nanak travelled across the subcontinent, Tibet, Arabia and Persia and spread his teachings of equality, compassion and justice. He said that there was no Hindu, no Muslim, only one God, ie. Ik Onkar. He spread the message of brotherhood and selflessness. The three core principles of Guru Nanak were Naam Japo, ie meditate on God's name; Kirat Karo, ie work honestly; and Vand Shhakho, ie share and consume. This day is celebrated worldwide by Sikhs to reflect on the lesson of unity, love and selflessness, by taking out processions and reciting hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib.