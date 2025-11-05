/Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, history and significance of Guru Nank Dev's birth anniversary

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Parab or Prakash Parab is one of the holy festivals of Sikhism celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Sikh religious and spiritual leader Guru Nanak. He is believed to be the founder of the Sikh faith and the first in line of the 10 religious gurus worshipped in Sikhism.

When is Guru Nanak Jayanti?

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated on November 5, 2025 (Wednesday). This year will mark the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Among Sikhs, the celebration usually lasts 3 days, starting from today. There will be a 48-hour-long reading of the Guru Granth Sahib. Devotees also take out a procession and display martial arts, and recite hymns.

History of Guru Nank Jayanti

Guru Nanak was born on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the lunar month Karthik in Lahore, now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. In the Gregorian calendar, it is in October-November. From a young age, Guru Nanak was kind and sensible. He questioned the prevailing social inequalities and caste discrimination in society. Notably, at the age of 30, he disappeared at the River Bein and reappeared with a message. The message of oneness, a shapeless and formless god, Ik Onkar.

Significance