‘Gupkar Gang’ going global, but J&K will remain part of India: Amit Shah slams Kashmir separatists

Expressing displeasure over Gupkar alliance's political efforts against country's national interest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir have been and will always remain an integral part of India and termed an alliance of political parties of the Union Territory as 'Gupkar Gang'.

He also said that it is an "unholy global gathbandhan" against the country's national interest.

"The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Shah also questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi whether they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of regional and national political parties in Jammu and Kashmir formed to demand the restoration of the Article 370, scrapped last year.

Shah said the Congress and 'Gupkar Gang' want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil and they "want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370.This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere".

What is Gupkar declaration?

Gupkar Declaration was a joint resolution signed on August 4, 2019, at Gupkar Residence by the major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to oppose the Centre's decision on abrogation of Article 370 which granted a special status to the erstwhile state (now a Union Territory). Gupkar Residence is the house of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah at Gupkar Road in Srinagar.

