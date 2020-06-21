Gunfight breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar

A gunfight started on Sunday between holed up militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir`s Srinagar city.

Police said following specific information about presence of militants, security forces started a cordon and search operation in Gilli Kadal (Zoonimar) area.

3 terrorists trapped in a house. Through our sources we go to know of their identity & called their parents who appealed to them to surrender. But they didn't relent. Firing is on. 2 of them are active since 2019. One was involved in attack on 2 BSF jawans last month: IG Kashmir pic.twitter.com/f9LjBSOgGV — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020 ×

"As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants they opened fire triggering an encounter which is now going on," police said.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Srinagar city as a precautionary measure.

Two to three militants are reportedly trapped in the area. Restrictions have also been imposed in city areas to maintain law and order.