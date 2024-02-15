Gulmarg ski resort buzzing once again, all hotels booked for February

The world-famous ski resort Gulmarg is buzzing again with tourists after the snowfall. Tourists and skiers from across India and the world have landed at the Ski resort, which is completely covered with feet of snow and looks like a winter wonderland. Because of over two months of a dry spell in the Kashmir Valley, tourism had taken a bad hit, with many tourists cancelling their trips to the valley.

After the snowfall across Kashmir Valley and especially the higher reaches, the winter tourism in the valley has once again picked up. Over 30,000 visitors have visited the Gulmarg ski resort after the snowfall. All the hotels in Gulmarg are fully booked for February.

''I feel so sad that I have come to Kashmir Valley so late in my lifetime, This is paradise, There is a saying that you get life twice, but the second life only starts when you realise that you just get life once. So, what I want to say is, this is amazing, the skiing slopes are so amazing, and people are so hospitable and respectful. I have been everywhere in the world right from Alaska, Antarctica and Swiss Alps. What I found here is that everything is super cheap, and you don't have to wait for visas etc. Everything is 20 times cheaper here. I will ask everyone to come and visit the Valley, '' said Dr Manoj Sharma, a tourist.

The snow has brought a lot of cheer among the tourist stakeholders in the valley as well. Gulmarg now is buzzing with snow activities like skiing, snowboarding, and even heli-skiing. The gondola ride at Gulmarg has also seen an enormous rush of people after the snowfall.

''This year the snowfall was delayed for two months, and we lost business for over a month. Luckily, due to the snowfall, Gulmarg has returned to its charm. The slopes which were barren till recently are finally buzzing with people. We are ready with regard to Skiing and adventure sports. We have various slopes here and all have been kept ready for visitors. Even elderly people this year have come to ski this year. We would definitely do more improvements in the future,'' said Gulzar, a tourism operator.