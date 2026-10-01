/Gujarat trio back in India after alleged abduction in Ethiopia while trying to reach US

Three residents of Gujarat who disappeared in Ethiopia while allegedly travelling towards the United States through an illegal migration network have made it back to India, bringing an anxious search by their families to an end. Rutvik Jansari, Mamta Chavda and Mayuri arrived at Mumbai airport around 3 am on Thursday (Oct 1) and were later headed towards Mehsana, police said. Their return was facilitated through coordination between Indian authorities and the Ministry of External Affairs.

What happened after they left Gujarat?

The three had set out from Gujarat on September 20, allegedly after paying intermediaries a huge sum to organise their journey to the US. Their route reportedly passed through Jaipur and Abu Dhabi before they reached Ethiopia.

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Their families were unable to contact them after September 22. Concern over their whereabouts led Mamta’s father, Kirit Chauhan, to approach Langhnaj police.

“They reached Mumbai airport at 3 am on Thursday (Oct 1) with the help and coordination of the Ministry of External Affairs and other local authorities. They are on their way to Mehsana, their hometown,” Langhnaj Police Inspector Ankush Gehlot told IANS.

‘Khan’ allegedly demands Rs 1 crore

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The disappearance took a more serious turn when a man identifying himself as “Khan” allegedly contacted the families. He reportedly demanded Rs 1 crore for the trio’s release.

Rutvik’s grandfather, Kanubhai Jansari, had previously claimed that Rs 60 lakh was paid after the three were allegedly taken captive. Despite the payment, the alleged ransom demand reportedly continued.

Police are examining a possible connection to the Baba Khan network.

“The abductors have reportedly been found to be from the Baba Khan network. The matter is currently being investigated,” Gehlot said.

Police investigate intermediaries

The police investigation has also turned its focus towards the intermediaries who allegedly arranged the journey.

According to the complaint, the families initially contacted a person known as Jitubhai. He allegedly introduced them to Mehsana-based agent Alpesh Patel, who then connected them with Bhargav Patel from Vadodara.

The alleged cost of the journey was around Rs 75 lakh per person. Family members had earlier told reporters that they paid approximately Rs 70 lakh each.

Mamta had reportedly made six unsuccessful attempts to secure a US visa. Her husband, Chiragkumar, had travelled to America roughly six months earlier on a student visa.

Gujarat’s recurring illegal migration cases

The incident is part of a wider pattern involving Gujaratis taking risky routes in attempts to reach the US. In 2022, four members of a family from Dingucha froze to death while trying to enter the US from Canada. A Mehsana family drowned in the St Lawrence River in 2023 during another attempted crossing.

More recently, in May 2025, a Mehsana family was aboard a vessel that capsized off California while allegedly attempting to enter the US from Mexico.