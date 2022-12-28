Gujarat: Seven arrested after soldier's murder over daughter's 'objectionable' video

Seven people were arrested in the western Indian state of Gujarat for allegedly beating a 42-year-old soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF) to death.

Melaji Vaghela reportedly went to the house of the accused people in Gujarat's Kheda district after he held one of the people responsible for posting an 'objectionable video' of his minor daughter.

The soldier's wife has called the incident a planned murder, India Today reported.

"It was a planned murder. Many others were hiding behind bushes," Manjula Ben, wife of the deceased BSF soldier told media persons.

"We had gone to talk to them, but they attacked my husband from behind and thrashed me and my son. I called my nephew for help, who contacted the police station and brought us an ambulance," she said.

Manjula Ben and one of her sons were also injured in the attack.

When did the attack happen?

According to the police complaint, filed by Vaghela's wife Manjula Ben, the attack occurred on Saturday night in the Kheda district in Gujarat state.

Vaghela, his wife, two sons and nephew had gone to the teenage boy's house to complain against him for allegedly uploading a video of the girl.

According to the police complaint, the discussion escalated into a scuffle and the boy's relatives attacked Vaghela and his family with "wooden sticks" and "sharp objects".

Police have filed charges including murder against the seven accused. The accused were sent to judicial custody on Monday.

