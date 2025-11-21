/Gujarat ricin terror plot: Accused carried out recce in temples of Haridwar, New CCTV footage emerges

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has got hold of a new CCTV footage which shows arrested accused Dr. Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed on the evening of November 7, 2025, a day before his arrest.

The footage accessed by WION, shows Ahmed walking out of Grand Ambience Hotel in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

Investigators claim, he was preparing to collect weapons.

Investigations revealed that Ahmed had stayed at the hotel while planning movements linked to the suspected terror activities.

The Gujarat ATS arrested three accused, including Ahmed, who were allegedly planning to use the deadly poison chemical Ricin for attacks on crowded marketplaces before they were caught on November 8.

The investigation has uncovered evidence linking the accused to the ISKP handler Abu Khadija, with authorities seizing materials and finding an ISIS flag at the home of one accused, Mohammad Suhail Khan.

All three accused are now in judicial custody at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad.

This is an important CCTV footage as it will help us to piece timeline of the events leading upto their arrest. We are questioning the hotel staff to know for how long he was living there, who all had come to visit him. This will further give us important leads into the case said an investigating officia.

The ATS is also looking for CCTV footages within 5 km of the vicinity to trace his whereabouts at that time.

On the other hand, the extent to which terrorists have become radicalized has been brought to light by the Gujarat ATS.

Alarming details by Gujarat ATS

1. One of the arrested accused Azad Suleman Sheikh from UP has confessed of conducting Reece of various temples in Haridwar - one of India's significant religious destinations

2. Azad had been radicalised and had long desired to carry out a major terror strike.

3. He reached Baramulla first in JK to carry out any terrorist incident. With the thought that he would get a chance to do something there.

4. When nothing came up in Baramulla, Azad returned from there disappointed and met a person in a train and went to Haridwar with him.

5. His extreme beliefs led to his wife leaving him two months after marriage.

6. During search operation at Azad Sheikh's residence, ATS officers found significant digital evidence which has been secured at ATS office for forensic analysis

7. ATS is proving all his movements and networks including his visit to Haridwar temples.

8. Two months who, a parcel had arrived at the Ahmedabad house. The parcel was delivered Azad and Suhail. It was linked to Pakistan.

9. The parcel that Azad and Suhail had given to Ahmed contained Rs 1.5 lakhs. It had been delivered on the instructions of a Pakistani agent.

The ATS arrested Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed (35) from Adalaj for his alleged links with ISKP (Islamic State Khorasan Province). His associates a Azad Sheikh (20) and Mohammad Suhail Khan (23) a were arrested from Banaskantha.

They were arrested with 4 litres of castor oil, used in preparing a toxic substance known as Ricina, 3 pistols and 30 live cartridges.