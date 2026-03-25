/Gujarat passes UCC Bill after 7-hour debate, becomes second state after Uttarakhand

After a debate lasting over seven hours, the Gujarat assembly on Tuesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, with the ruling party, the BJP, marking it as a landmark reform to promote equality. However, the Congress party strongly opposed the bill, calling it an "anti-Muslim" and also violating fundamental rights.



The bill, which passed with a majority voice vote, proposes a common legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion. The opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not approve the bill in the assembly and demanded it be sent to the select committee, according to a report by the PTI.



The bill was tabled by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, days after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). After the passage of the bill, Gujarat became the second state of India after Uttarakhand to pass the UCC. Uttarakhand passed the UCC Bill in February 2024.

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What does the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill say

The proposed legislation, titled the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026, is intended to apply across the entire state, including to residents of Gujarat living outside its geographical boundaries. However, the bill specifies that it will not cover members of Scheduled Tribes (ST) and certain communities whose customary practices are safeguarded by the Constitution.