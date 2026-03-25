'Illegal, politically motivated': Congress asked to vacate iconic 24 Akbar Road office occupied since 1978 by March 28

The Congress party may soon be required to empty its long-standing office at 24 Akbar Road, which it has occupied since 1978. The location is closely linked to its presence in the national capital’s Lutyens’ zone. Party officials confirmed that an eviction notice was recently served, directing them to leave the premises by March 28.



According to a report by the Time of India, a similar notice has also been issued to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) for its office at 5 Raisina Road, with the same deadline. Congress leaders indicated they are likely to move to court to challenge any forced eviction.



Even though the party has already moved its main operations to its new headquarters, Indira Bhavan, near ITO, it has continued to hold on to the Akbar Road address because of its symbolic and political significance. Senior Congress leader and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has criticised the decision, describing it as “illegal and politically motivated,” and stated that the party would explore all legal avenues. “This is illegal and politically motivated, and all legal recourses would be taken against the notices," he said.

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Restructuring the bungalow’s allotment

Party officials stressed that the Akbar Road property is a key part of the organisation’s legacy, adding that the Congress has been paying market rent for it. They also noted that after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there were attempts to have the bungalow allotted to a senior Congress MP, but these efforts were unsuccessful. Additionally, they pointed out that the Raisina Road bungalow had been allotted in the party’s name for use by its youth wing.