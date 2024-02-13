Gujarat Government appeals to Supreme Court for removal of remarks in Bilkis Bano case

On Tuesday, the Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, submitted a review petition to the Supreme Court in the Bilkis Bano case. The petition seeks the removal of comments perceived as unfavorable to the state and urges the court to expunge remarks implying that the state, governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was complicit with the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

On January 8, the highest court nullified the remission that the Gujarat government had previously granted to all 11 convicts involved in the gangrape of Gujarat woman Bilkis Bano during the 2002 post-Godhra riot case. The court criticized the state, accusing it of being "complicit" with an accused and abusing its discretion.

Describing the comments as unwarranted, the Gujarat government has appealed to the Supreme Court to expunge them from the records, emphasizing that such statements have resulted in prejudice.

The review petition states, "It is humbly submitted that the extreme observation made by this Hon'ble Court that the State of Gujarat acted in tandem and was complicit with Respondent No.3 accused is not only highly unwarranted and against the record of the case but has caused serious prejudice to the Petitioner-State of Gujarat."

Watch: Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat government's decision to remit sentences overturned by SC × Additionally, the Gujarat government defended its actions, asserting that they were in line with the Supreme Court's 2022 mandate, and refuted the accusation of usurpation of power as inaccurate.

In August 2022, the 11 convicts, serving life sentences, were granted premature release from jail after the Gujarat government accepted their remission applications based on its 1992 policy, citing their 'good conduct' during imprisonment.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court directed the released convicts, who had spent 14 years in prison and were released from Godhra district jail on Independence Day in 2022, to return to jail within two weeks.

On January 21, the convicts surrendered to Godhra jail authorities. The Supreme Court, in nullifying the remission order, declared that the Gujarat government lacked jurisdiction to grant premature release, citing that the trial for the 2002 case had taken place in Maharashtra.