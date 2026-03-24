/Grooms are missing their weddings in Bihar. Here’s why

Preparations for Minhaz’s wedding had been completed down to the last detail. His ceremonial turban was ready, invitations had been sent out, and arrangements for transport, accommodation, and catering were all in place. The Qazi had also confirmed his presence for the nikah scheduled on March 30. Despite the festive atmosphere at home, one crucial person was missing, the groom himself.

As the ceremony approached, guests gathered with excitement. However, just before the event, the family received disappointing news: Minhaz would not be able to travel from Kuwait. “I have apologised to the bride's family and the villagers and requested them to fix another date after the Gulf situation eases,” his father, Rafi Khan, said. In Khandail village, located in the Sherghati block of Gaya district, this is not an isolated case. Several weddings have been scheduled, but many grooms working in Gulf countries are unable to return. The ongoing tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran have worsened conditions across the Gulf, leading to flight cancellations and skyrocketing ticket prices.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Over the years, income from Gulf countries has significantly improved life in Khandail. The village now has facilities like a bank, ATM, and health sub-centre, along with modern houses. Yet, the same overseas dependence has now become a cause of distress. More than 400 young men from Khandail and nearby villages, including Imlithan, Jaipur, Ratanpur, and Pandaul, are employed in Gulf nations. Traditionally, they return home during Eid and Bakrid, but this year, the conflict has disrupted those plans.

With multiple weddings planned for March, families are left uncertain about whether ceremonies will proceed or be postponed. Jalil Shah is facing a similar dilemma. His son’s wedding is scheduled for March 30 in Erki village of Jehanabad district, but the groom remains stuck in Qatar. His flight, originally booked for March 26, has already been cancelled twice. “We have completed all our preparations. If my son arrives, the wedding procession will proceed as planned. Nevertheless, we are still hopeful,” Shah said.

In addition to travel issues, the family is also dealing with a shortage of LPG cylinders. As a backup, the cook has been asked to prepare meals on a traditional wood-fired stove. “If necessary, we are even prepared to forgo the hotel venue,” he added. According to Javed Khan, the mukhiya pati, several families are now considering alternative arrangements. If grooms cannot return, weddings may be conducted virtually.

“There are two weddings in my own family. One groom is in Bahrain and the other is in Qatar. Neither has been able to arrive yet,” he said. Villagers understand that the situation is beyond local control, given its international nature. Still, they are hopeful that assistance may come from Indian embassies abroad.

Conditions appear especially severe in Kuwait and Qatar, even more so than in Saudi Arabia. Nasir Khan, who recently returned home after spending ₹60,000 on airfare, described the situation as tense, with residents enduring sleepless nights due to missile attacks and seeking safety in bunkers or on the streets.