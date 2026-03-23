/Missiles outside, memes inside: Here's how Iran embassies are roasting US online and winning the internet war

As Iranian missiles cut across the Strait of Hormuz and US airstrikes hit targets near Tehran, another battleground has emerged online, on the social media accounts of Iran’s diplomatic missions. Since coordinated military action by the United States and Israel started on February 28, Iranian embassies from Pretoria to Kabul and even the consulate in Hyderabad have adopted an unusual communication strategy. Their posts blend sarcasm, internet humour, and pop-culture references to respond to unfolding events.

On Monday, after US President Donald Trump claimed he had engaged in talks with Iran over two days to ease tensions, Iran’s embassy in Kabul was quick to counter. In a sharply worded message titled “Trump’s Retreat After Iran’s Firm Warning,” the embassy dismissed his statement, suggesting he had stepped back after being warned about potential retaliation targeting regional energy infrastructure.

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Earlier, Trump had warned that the US might strike Iran’s energy facilities if Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz for global oil transport. The Kabul response reflected a broader pattern among Iranian missions. The Iranian consulate in Hyderabad also rejected claims of negotiations, sharing a state TV clip and accusing Trump of making false statements to distract from threats against Iran’s power grid.

Strait of Hormuz posts stir controversy

Iran’s embassy in Pretoria took a more provocative route, posting an image depicting the Strait of Hormuz filled with coffins draped in American flags. The caption implied that such coffins would be the only “American presence” allowed through the waterway. The post drew criticism from groups like the SA Jewish Report, which condemned it as a deliberate and disturbing message rather than satire. Despite the backlash, South Africa’s government, led by the African National Congress, did not issue an official response and has continued to maintain close ties with Iran. Notably, South Africa has also taken Israel to the International Court of Justice over allegations of genocide.

Thai crew meme sparks backlash

Earlier controversy arose when the Pretoria mission posted a meme referencing a Thai cargo ship hit by Iranian missiles. The image showed a crew member fleeing a damaged vessel with a caption likening the situation to a child afraid to face a parent after a mistake. The incident involved a Thai-flagged ship whose crew had to abandon it after an attack, later rescued by Oman’s navy. The post angered Thai citizens, prompting diplomatic protest from Thailand. The embassy later deleted the post and issued a clarification, stating it was not intended to offend but to warn vessels about entering the Strait without coordination.

Sharp words for Ukraine’s president

Tensions also spilled into exchanges with Ukraine. After President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a Nowruz message criticizing Iran’s leadership and linking it to Russia, Iran’s South Africa embassy responded harshly, calling for Ukrainians and Americans to be freed from “clowns and fools.” The embassy further amplified online mockery by sharing memes, including references to Tom and Jerry, ridiculing US efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz through military force.

India Mission targets Israel

Meanwhile, Iran’s consulate in Hyderabad also reacted to remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had called for Iran to be eliminated. In response, the consulate mocked Israel’s legitimacy, suggesting even the trees on its premises predated the country itself.