Greece briefs India about situation in eastern Mediterranean

Greece has briefed India about the current situation in the eastern Mediterranean. The foreign ministers of India and Greece met virtually on Thursday.

The situation has been tensed in the eastern Mediterranean as Greece and Turkey have been embroiled in a dispute over energy exploration rights and maritime boundaries in the area. The situation is getting worrisome as Ankara plans to conduct a seismic survey in the region.

A tweet by Greece's foreign minister Nikos Dendias said, "In a video conference with India FM Dr S Jaishankar. Strengthening Greek, India relations & developments in Eastern Mediterranean & South Asia in focus."

Delhi's ties with Turkey are not at their best -- given the support by Turkish President Recep Erdogan to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Erdogan had also raked the Kashmir issue at the United Nations.

During the virtual meet, the two ministers undertook a detailed review of bilateral ties, underpinned by long-standing historical and friendly relations as well as commonality of views on major international issues of the day, a minister of external affairs release said.

They also "discussed a wide range of regional and multilateral issues" especially in the context of India’s upcoming membership of the UNSC, the release added.