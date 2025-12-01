/GRAP 4 activated in Mumbai as air quality dips; BMC halts construction projects

India’s financial capital city Mumbai’s ongoing struggle with declining air quality was evident on Monday, December 1, as Marine Drive lay under a veil of smog that rendered its high-rises faint and blurred.

The smog created a fog-like morning atmosphere across the city, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed within the 100 range. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that Mumbai’s AQI reached 111 at 9:00 am on Monday, up from an overall reading of 103 on Sunday.

Keeping this in mind, Mumbai has imposed the highest level of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) as air quality continues to deteriorate in the financial capital.

With this move, Mumbai joins Delhi among the cities struggling with hazardous pollution levels.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an extensive 28-point guideline to curb rising pollution after several areas recorded AQI levels in the “very poor” to “severe” categories.

The civic body has prohibited any activity at construction or project sites that could worsen air quality and has urged citizens to strictly adhere to the rules. Over 50 construction sites have already received stop-work or shutdown notices.

According to the BMC, construction sites remain one of the biggest contributors to dust pollution.

The new guidelines require contractors and developers to prevent dust from escaping sites and ban the use of firewood or other high-smoke fuels for cooking in labour camps. The corporation also stated that proper hygiene and safety measures are being ensured for workers.

Key guidelines include

•Mandatory 35-foot-high metal barricades around all construction projects taller than 70 metres.

•Projects spanning more than one acre must have metal enclosures at least 35 feet high; smaller sites require 25-foot enclosures.

•Under-construction buildings must be fully wrapped on all sides with green cloth, jute, or tarpaulin.

•Demolition sites must be completely covered with tarpaulin/green cloth/jute sheets, with continuous water sprinkling during the process.

•All vehicles transporting materials must carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and present it on demand.

•Vehicles found violating transport guidelines for construction materials or debris may be seized.

•All workers and site managers must wear protective gear such as masks, goggles, and helmets.

•Bridge, flyover, and similar BMC project sites must be enclosed with 25-foot barricades.

•Smog guns or water sprinklers are mandatory during construction.

•All above-ground work on the Metro Rail project must be enclosed with 25-foot-high barricading.