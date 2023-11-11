Grammy Awards 2024: Song featuring PM Narendra Modi bags nomination

A song featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated for Grammy Awards 2024. The song has been nominated in Best Global Music Performance category. The song has been composed and sung by Gaurav Shah and Falguni Shah (Falu) and features a bit of a speech made by the prime minister on millets. The PM can be heard talking about the importance of millets and the need to make them part of our diet.

Name of the song is 'Abundance in Millets'.

The song itself conveys the message of the prime minister through music, saying that consumption of millets promotes good health.

A music video of the song was posted on X by musician Falu earlier this year. The PM had also reacted on the post saying, "Very creative and will inspire more people to embrace millets for healthy living!" Very creative and will inspire more people to embrace millets for healthy living! https://t.co/nRjA7em1jb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2023

Millets like Sorghum, Pear Millet, Finger Millet, Foxtail Millet, Little Millet, Browntop Millet Proso Millet, Barnyard Millet, Kodo Millet have been part of Indians' diets for long. But during the Green Revolution, focus was more on the high yield crops as aim was to make India self-sufficient in foodstuffs.

Traditionally, Millets are considered to be secure crops for a farmer because of their resilience and climate-adaptability in even drought conditions. All nine commonly known traditional millets are produced in India.

The year 2023 has been declared as "International Year of Millets" by United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The proposal was brough forward by India and received endorsement from 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.