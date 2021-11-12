Govt wades into Char Dham road project debate, says Army can’t fight war on inhospitable terrains

Referring to the Chinese military build-up across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the central government told the Supreme Court that if the Army cannot move its missile launchers, heavy machinery up to the northern Indo-China border, then how will it defend it and fight a war, if it breaks out.

The comments from the government came during a hearing by the top court on a batch of petitions against the strategic 900-km-long Chardham project which aims to provide all-weather connectivity to four holy towns —Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath —in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

The first plea has been filed by a non governmental organisation against the widening of the roads for the project, citing environmental concerns.

The second one has been filed by the Union Ministry of Defence seeking a modification of the court’s order passed in September 2020, seeking permission to increase the width to 10 metres,

Trying to allay the concerns of landslides in Himalayan regions due to the Chardham highway project construction, the government said all necessary steps have been taken to mitigate the disaster and added that landslides have happened in various parts of the country and not specifically due to road construction.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the government, said that these are inhospitable terrains and the Army needs to move heavy vehicles, machineries, weapons, missiles, tanks, troops and food supplies.

“Our Brahmos missile is 42 feet long and needs large vehicles to carry its launchers. If the Army cannot move its missile launchers and machineries up to the northern China border, then how will it fight a war, if it breaks out?”

He added, “God forbid if the war breaks out then how will the Army deal with it if it does not have its weapons. We have to be careful and on guard. We are to remain prepared. Our Defence Minister attended Indian Road Congress and had said that the Army needs disaster-resilient roads?”

Venugopal highlighted that appropriate studies have been undertaken, including geological surveys, morphology, and human activities in the vulnerable areas and steps like slope stabilisation, afforestation, scientific muck disposal have been undertaken.

“Landslides can happen anywhere in the country even where there is no road activity but mitigation steps which are necessary are undertaken. Our roads need to be disaster resilient. There are specialised protection measures undertaken in the vulnerable areas, where frequent landslides occur and heavy snowfall blocks the road?” he said.

The top law officer said that the Indian Road Congress (IRC) has recommended an additional 1.5-meter width in snow-bound areas so that vehicles can move in those areas.

“The build-up on the other side of the border can only be accessed through passes in these mountains. The High Powered Committee (HPC) supervising the Chardham project in its report did not address these concerns of the Army. The HPC report is far cry from the needs of the Army? he said.

He said today there is a situation where the country needs to be protected and all the available resources and forces need to be combined to protect the country.

(With inputs from agencies)