

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day and extended her greetings to citizens in India and abroad. Before her speech the National Song Vande Mataram was played, followed by the National Anthem, marking a first in history.

“On the eve of Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on this national festival. In just a few hours, our country will begin its 80th year of independence," Murmu said.

President Murmu in her speech thanked students, teachers, scientists, engineers, doctors, healthcare workers, and farmers for their contribution to nation-building.

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The President was all praise for personnel in the three Armed Forces, armed police forces and police for their dedication.

She also brought up the NEET paper leak and protest held by Cockroach Janta Party that saw participation of younger generation or the Gen Z.

“The government is taking comprehensive steps to improve these examinations. The objective of these reforms is to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations and make the examination system more transparent, secure, and trustworthy for the youth," said Murmu.

Murmu approved 78 Gallantry awards, including 13 posthumous, to the personnel of the Defence Forces and Central Armed Police Forces on the eve of Independence Day 2026. These are:

