/Govt open to debate on Operation Sindoor, Trump remarks in Parliament: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday (July 20) said that the government is willing to discuss important matters, including Operation Sindoor, during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament starting from Monday (July 21). Addressing an all-party meeting called prior to the session, Rijiju also urged increased coordination between the government and the opposition to facilitate the smooth functioning of the House. “We are very much open to discussing important issues like Operation Sindoor in Parliament. There should be government-opposition coordination in running Parliament smoothly,” the Union minister said.



His statement came against the backdrop of the opposition's intention to raise the controversy over US President Donald Trump's recent assertion that he brokered a peace between India and Pakistan, which resulted in a ceasefire. “Govt will respond appropriately in Parliament,” he said when asked about the opposition’s intent to bring up Trump’s remarks.

Rijiju, who has in-charge of parliamentary affairs as well, further said the motion for removal of Justice Varma has already received strong support from lawmakers. “Number of signatures of MPs for motion to remove Justice Varma has already crossed 100,” he said.



The monsoon session is likely to be tempestuous, with a number of controversial issues set to be raised by the opposition. The government, however, insists that it is ready for a productive and debate-filled session. During the all-party meeting, opposition leaders flagged a series of issues they will bring to prominence in Parliament, such as so-called irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the recent terror strike at Pahalgam, and Trump's claim of mediation.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said his party had demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Parliament on Trump’s claim, the lapses that led to the Pahalgam attack, and the ongoing SIR process in Bihar. Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party said he raised concerns over what he termed a “poll scam” involving the SIR exercise, and Trump's repeated assertion that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.