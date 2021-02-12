Govt of India trying for the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in a weekly briefing has said that the Government of India is trying for the extradition of Pakistan-born Canadian Tahawwur Rana, who has been arrested in Los Angeles to face murder charges in India for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which over 160 people were killed.

"We are keeping a close watch on the extradition of Tahawwur Rana. We are trying for his extradition as soon as possible. In an update, his court hearing will begin on April 22, 2021," he said.

Rana, 59, has been declared a fugitive by India, where he is facing multiple criminal charges for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.

He was rearrested on June 10 in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India.

Rana is a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American LeT terrorist who was involved in plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Headley, 60, was made an approver in the case, and is currently serving a 35-year prison term in the US for his role in the attack.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on November 26, 2008, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India`s financial capital.

The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

