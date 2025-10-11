/Govt Job Scam: EOW arrests mastermind; over 50 aspirants affected in Maharashtra

In a significant development, the Mumbai police have arrested the mastermind accused of running a massive job scam worth 10 crore rupees. He defrauded dozens of people hopeful of getting a government job and employment.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested the accused identified as Nilesh Rathod from Delhi. According to the police, he was absconding for many months after defrauding more than 50 people across the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

According to the police, the scam started couple of months back when Rathod posed as a Deputy Secretary of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and convinced dozens of people that he could help them secure government jobs. To look more convincing, Rathod even held meetings with the aspirants at different five-star hotels in Mumbai.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hopeful of getting a government job, the aspirants allegedly paid amount between 2 - 5 lakh rupees each. After that, to gain their trust, he also gave them forged appointment letters with government seals and signatures.

The total scam is amounted to be over 10 crore rupees with officials now suspecting he might have connections in other states too.

The scam came to light when the aspirants who had paid money, did not get any further response from Rathod. He stopped receiving their calls and blocked their numbers after handing fake government certificates.

We received multiple complaints of the same nature and realised that this is a fraud and more than 50 people across Maharashtra are affected, even the seasoned candidates fell for it, stated an EOW officer.

Due to its complexity and high value, the case was later transferred to EOW. The officials tracked the accused movements and located him in Delhi. He was produced before a Delhi court where he was granted transit remand to Mumbai. Multiple charges have been filed against him including forgery, cheating, misuse of forged documents under several sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Many affected aspirants are now demanding their money back, as for many it was their life savings.