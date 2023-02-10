Govt data shows 225,000 people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022

India's Parliament was told on Thursday (February 9) that more than 1.6 million Indians have renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011, including 225,620 last year, which was the highest during the period, while the lowest of 85,256 was in 2020. The year-wise number of Indians who renounced their citizenship was provided by the country's foreign minister S Jaishankar in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"As per the information available with the ministry (external affairs ministry), the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship was 1,31,489 (in 2015); 1,41,603 (in 2016); 1,33,049 (in 2017); 1,34,561 (in 2018); 1,44,017 (in 2019); 85,256 (in 2020); 1,63,370 (in 2021) and 2,25,620 (in 2022). For reference purposes, data was 1,22,819 (in 2011); 1,20,923 (in 2012); 1,31,405 (in 2013); 1,29,328 (in 2014)," Jaishankar said, news agency IANS reported.

To a specific query, Jaishankar said that five Indian nationals obtained citizenship of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the last three years. The foreign minister also provided a list of 135 countries whose citizenship Indians acquired, a report by news agency PTI said.

Meanwhile, in response to a separate question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday that the Narendra Modi led-central government was aware of professionals having been laid off by US companies in recent months.

"Of these, a certain percentage is likely to be Indian nationals on H-1B and L1 visas. The Government of India has consistently raised issues relating to the movement of high skilled workers, including IT professionals, with the US government," Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha. The minister added that the government had been working with various stakeholders, including industry organisations and business chambers on the above issues.

(With inputs from agencies)

