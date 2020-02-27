Government says Congress politicising ‘routine transfer’ of Justice Muralidhar

The Central government has said that the transfer of Justice Muralidhar is a "routine" affair and hit back hard at opposition after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised questions over it.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad explained ia a tweet that "Transfer of Honourable Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India. While transferring the judge, his consent is taken. The well settled process has been followed."

Launching an scathing attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi he said that "By politicising a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party and hence it is hell bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them."

The row that broke out after Centre on Wednesday transferred Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a day he came down heavily on the centre, the government appeared to be as unsparing as the opposition.

(With inputs from Agencies)