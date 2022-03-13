Government plans to publicise its social welfare schemes and its benefits

The central government plans to spread the message on the way various social welfare schemes have benefitted the masses, including women, and people from SC and ST communities.

A decision was taken last week to ask the various central ministries to collate the various welfare schemes launched by them in the past seven-and-a-half years and the number of people they have benefitted.

After a thorough review, the government will launch a campaign to amplify the schemes and their benefits extended across India, sources aware of the decision said on Sunday.

Various welfare schemes of the government are said to have played a key role in helping BJP win assembly polls in four out of five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

But the decision to ask the ministries to collate data was taken before the voting for assembly polls took place, sources said.

According to the government, such schemes as Ujjwala , Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, and rural employment programme have benefitted lakhs of families by way of employment generation, affordable housing, and cooking gas facility.

During the peak of coronavirus pandemic, government had distributed free ration to the poor and migrant workers.

The government had also supported women self-help groups and small business to help them withstand disruption in economy due to the pandemic.

Petroleum, Rural Development, Women and Child Development, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Minority Affairs are some of key ministries which have earmarked substantial funds from their budgets for such social welfare schemes.