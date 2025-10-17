/Government orders judicial probe into Leh violence that claimed four lives

In a move to address mounting concerns over a deadly clash in Leh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified a judicial inquiry led by retired Supreme Court Judge Dr Justice B.S. Chauhan. The probe will investigate the law and order breakdown on September 24, 2025, which escalated into police action resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals.

The incident unfolded in Leh town, Ladakh, where tensions boiled over into a serious security situation, prompting forceful intervention by police forces. Official statements describe the event as an "unfortunate" outcome, with the inquiry tasked to scrutinise the circumstances leading to the unrest, the nature of the police response, and the factors contributing to the fatalities.

Justice Chauhan, a former apex court judge known for his expertise in constitutional and administrative matters, has been appointed to ensure an impartial examination. The MHA emphasised the government's commitment to transparency, stating that the inquiry aims to uncover the full sequence of events and hold accountable those responsible.

Amid ongoing regional demands, the government reiterated its openness to dialogue. It highlighted willingness to engage with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) through the High Powered Committee on Ladakh or other platforms. "The Government has always been open for dialogues at any time," an MHA release noted, expressing confidence that "continuous dialogue would yield the desired results in near future." Officials affirmed the administration's dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of Ladakh's people, amid broader calls for greater autonomy and development in the union territory.

The inquiry's findings could shed light on underlying grievances in Ladakh, a strategically vital region bordering China and Pakistan, where protests have periodically highlighted issues like employment reservations, land rights, and administrative reforms.