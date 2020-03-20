Government launches Whatsapp chatbot to clear queries about coronavirus

The Indian government has launched an official chatbot on instant messaging app Whatsapp to raise awareness against the rapidly spreading coronavirus which has killed at least four people in the country.

The chatbot is named 'MyGov Corona helpdesk' and it is available to all Whatsapp users.

Also Read: Pakistan closes Wagah border with India for two weeks amid coronavirus scare

On this Whastapp chatbot, people can ask anything related to the deadly virus. The bot will respond immediately.

The users just need to save the number 9013151515 in their contacts list after which it will immediately start refelting on their Whatsapp contacts. The users can ask their queries related to the deadly virus and it will give an automated answer.

Also Read: Resolve, restraint and Janata Curfew, PM Modi stresses on social distancing

The objective behind the chatbot is to provide correct information.

Apart from this WhatsApp Chatbot, Coronavirus national helpline number (+91-11-23978046 and 1075 for toll-free) has also been set up by the government. Citizens can also ask their queries on mail by sending an email to ncov2019@gov.in.

Also read: No evidence of community transmission of coronavirus in India; have enough expertise to deal with crisis - Health ministry

The total number of confirmed cases due to coronavirus in India has now climbed to 195, the health and family welfare department said on Friday.

Maharashtra has recorded the most number of cases with 44 followed by 26 in Kerala. Karnataka has seen 15 confirmed of COVID-19 with the national capital recording 16 cases.