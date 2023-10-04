Government building in north India defaced with Khalistan graffiti on Nijjar killing

The slogan 'Khalistan Zindabad' was found scrawled on the wall of a government building in Dharamshala, a town in India's Himalayan state Himachal Pradesh. A video surfaced online in which threats of targetting the Cricket World Cup and 'avenging' killing of separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The police took serious note of the incident. The slogan was spray-painted in black on the wall of the Jal Shakti department building. The city is set to host five world cup matches. Cricket World Cup begins on Thursday (October 5).

Press Trust of India reported that the police have identified two suspects with the help of CCTV footage. An eight-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed. It is headed by a deputy superintendent of police.

The state police released a statement saying that the video on the social media is referring to the graffiti in Dharamshala. It has a voice message from Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is based in Canada and runs a controversial organisation called Sikhs for Justice.

A threat has been issued that the World Cup final, slated to take place in Ahmedabad will be targeted.

There are references in the clip of "avenging" Nijjar's killing, said police. The clip also says “Himachal Pradesh Banega Khalistan” (Himachal Pradesh will become Khalistan).

Nijjar was killed in the month of June in Canada. Relations between Canada and India came under great strain recently after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused "Indian government agents" of having killed Nijjar. India has rejected Trudeau's claim but both sides have been trading barbs.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said authorities were informed about the Khalistan graffiti on Tuesday night. A police team reached the spot and got the wall repainted, she said.

The police said CCTV footage that captured the suspect showed them taking pictures after spray-painting the slogan.

Five additional patrol teams and local intelligence units were deployed in Dharamshala and Mcleodganj areas, they added.

Kangra Police registered a case of disfigurement and damage to public property.

(With inputs from agencies)

