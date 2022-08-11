Google expresses grave reservations about developing self-regulatory body for social media in India: Report

A new report by news agency Reuters has revealed that Google has opposed a proposal about developing a self-regulatory body for the social media sector in India to hear user complaints.

Although the proposal has received the support of social media giants Facebook and Twitter, Google has expressed grave reservations about it.

The Modi administration had proposed appointing a government panel to hear complaints from users about content moderation decisions in June.

However, it had also expressed that is open to the idea of a self-regulatory body if the industry is willing.

Citing sources with knowledge of the discussions, Reuters reported that the lack of consensus among the tech giants increases the likelihood of a government panel being formed.

The news agency quoted an executive from Alphabet Inc's Google as saying the body would mean external reviews of decisions that could force Google to reinstate content.

Saying the matter requires much more consultation including with civil society, Snap and ShareChat also voiced concern about a self-regulatory system.

Adding that it was "exploring all options for the best possible solution," Google said in a statement it had attended a preliminary meeting and is engaging with the industry and the government.

Though there have been instances of cooperation, self-regulatory bodies to police content in the social media sector are rare.

Highlighting its concern that users upset with decisions to have their content taken down do not have a proper system to appeal those decisions, the Modi government said that their only legal recourse is to go to court.

(With inputs from agencies)

