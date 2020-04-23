Good to see Pakistan joining regional initiatives, India on Pak inviting SAARC countries for COVID-19 meet

Recalling India's move on SAARC for a regional strategy, Delhi has appreciated Islamabad finally showing enthusiasm for regional calls on COVID-19. Pakistan on Thursday hosted a meet on COVID-19 pandemic in which the country had invited all the SAARC countries. India had participated in the meet.

Sources said, "Good to see Pak has realized the merit of regional cooperation and joining the initiative."

IPrime Minister Modi had called for SAARC video conference in March which sources said "regional cooperation is an important part of dealing with COVID-19" and since the meet, SAARC emergency fund has been established and "meaningful talks of health and commerce minister" have happened.

SAARC emergency fund has a corpus of $18 million with India's contribution being $10 million.

Pakistan was initially hesitant with the meet, sending junior advisor for the SAARC head of state video conference meet.

The country was last to announce its contribution for the SAARC COVID-19 meet. It also did not participate in SAARC agriculture meet on COVID-19 citing non-involvement of SAARC secretariat even though rest of the countries participated.